Top Stories: Injured Schumacher Improves; Antarctic Rescue Planned

By Korva Coleman
Published December 31, 2013 at 7:49 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Singing, Stomping, Stranded Explorers Prep Antarctic Helipad.

-- Michael Schumacher Showing 'Surprising' Improvement.

And here are more early headlines:

Burning Train Derailment Forces Evacuation In North Dakota Town. (ValleyNews Live)

Israel Releases 26 Palestinian Prisoners In Mideast Peace Effort. (Reuters)

Arrests Ordered For Bangadeshi Building Owners In Deadly Collapse.

(Sydney Morning Herald)

Dozens Killed As Congolese Army Puts Down Armed Protest. (Bloomberg)

Dozens Of Tax Breaks Expire Today. (AP)

New Volcanic Eruptions Reported In El Salvador, Indonesia. (Volcano Discovery)

Gay Wedding Planned On Rose Bowl Parade Float Is Criticized. (Los Angeles Times)

