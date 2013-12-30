Top Stories: Second Russian Bombing; Racing Champ In Ski Accident

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Blood On The Snow' After Second Suicide Blast In Russia.

-- Doctors Unsure Whether Michael Schumacher Will Survive.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: NSA Allegedly Infiltrates Microsoft, Other Firms to Spy. (Der Spiegel)

Maine Getting More Snow, Power Outages. (USA Today)

Powerful Cyclone Bears Down On Northwest Australia. ()

Democratic Republic Of Congo Retakes TV Complex From Gunmen. (BBC)

Home Of German Ambassador To Greece Is Hit By Gunfire. (Wall Street Journal)

Third Rescue Attempt Fails To Reach Stuck Antarctic Ship. (CNN)

Justice Sotomayor To Lead New Year's Eve Ball Drop In Times Square. (New York Daily News)

