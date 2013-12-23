WATCH: A 'Mistletoe Drone' Descends On San Francisco

Most would agree: We don't usually think of drones as charming.

But two artists — George Zisiadis and Mustafa Khan — have produced a piece of performance art that mixes the unmanned aerial vehicle with a long-loved holiday tradition.

The artists propped a mistletoe on a Parrot AR Drone 2.0 and flew it over San Francisco's Union Square.

Zisiadis toldThe Bold Italic about the project:

"All my work is about playfully re-imagining the world around us," he says. "Drones have been causing all sorts of paranoia lately and I wanted to reframe them from being something scary and ominous to being fun and human. It's not about the technology, its about how we use it."

Here's the video. Enjoy!

