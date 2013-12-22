Something Cool: Photos Of Huge Snow Sculptures In China
The 26th Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo is in full swing in China. Known as the largest festival of its kind the world, it's always pretty spectacular.
We thought we'd round up some pictures to give you a sense of the wonder:
1 of 6 — Workers carve a 117-meter-long and 26-meter-high large snow sculpture for the 26th China Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
2 of 6 — The ice sculpture display is formed annually in Sun Island Park.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
3 of 6 — It's known as the largest festival of its kind in the world.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
4 of 6 — Tourists pour into the park every year.
Wu Hong / Getty Images
5 of 6 — A horse-drawn cart tours the frozen Songhua River in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
6 of 6 — The ice festival lasts through January and February.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov