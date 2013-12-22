Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Something Cool: Photos Of Huge Snow Sculptures In China

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 22, 2013 at 2:39 PM EST

The 26th Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo is in full swing in China. Known as the largest festival of its kind the world, it's always pretty spectacular.

We thought we'd round up some pictures to give you a sense of the wonder:

Workers carve a 117-meter-long and 26-meter-high large snow sculpture for the 26th China Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
Workers carve a 117-meter-long and 26-meter-high large snow sculpture for the 26th China Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
The ice sculpture display is formed annually in Sun Island Park.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
The ice sculpture display is formed annually in Sun Island Park.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
It's known as the largest festival of its kind in the world.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
It's known as the largest festival of its kind in the world.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
Tourists pour into the park every year.
Wu Hong / Getty Images
Tourists pour into the park every year.
Wu Hong / Getty Images
A horse-drawn cart tours the frozen Songhua River in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
A horse-drawn cart tours the frozen Songhua River in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
The ice festival lasts through January and February.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov
The ice festival lasts through January and February.
Wu Hong / EPA/Landov

