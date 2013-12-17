Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Names New CEO

Susan Desmond-Hellmann, the chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco, will be next chief executive officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world with a $40 billion endowment.

The AP reports that the foundation has been looking for a CEO since Jeff Raikes announced his retirement in September.

In a press release, the foundation said:

"'We chose Sue because of her scientific knowledge and deep technical expertise on the foundation's issues, as well as the organizational and leadership skills required to lead a large, growing and dynamic global organization. Sue shares our commitment and passion to create a more equitable world," said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the foundation. ...

"'Sue's background in public health policy, research and development, and higher education, make her an exceptional fit for this role. She impressed us as an innovator and an outstanding leader and manager,' said Bill Gates, co-chair of the foundation."

NPR is among the organizations supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

