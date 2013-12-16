Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Guantanamo Transfers; Actor Deaths

By Korva Coleman
Published December 16, 2013 at 9:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Transfers Two Guantánamo Detainees To Saudi Arabia.

-- Joan Fontaine, 'Coolly Beautiful' Oscar Winner, Dies.

-- 'Billy Jack' Creator Tom Laughlin Dies

-- 6 Things To Know About Chile's Once And Future President.

And here are our early headlines:

South Africa Celebrates First 'Reconciliation Day' Without Mandela. (BBC)

E.U. Halts Trade Talks After Questions About Ukraine's Commitment. (New York Times)

Thousands Evacuate After Flooding In Gaza. (Al Jazeera)

Chile Elects Former President Bachelet to Her Old Job. (CNN)

Tuesday's Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated At $550 Million. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman