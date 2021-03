Top Stories: Budget Vote; Baseball Collision Rules

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's 'Not Great', But House Is Expected To OK Budget Deal.

-- Baseball Plans To Ban Home Plate Collisions; Good Idea?

-- Mandela's Sign Language Interpreter Says He Had Schizophrenic Episode.



And here are our early headlines:

Senate Republicans Plan Talkathon To Slow Obama Nominations. (CNN)

Kerry Back In Israel For More Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy. (VOA)

November Home Foreclosures Fewest In Eight Years. (Businessweek)

Following India, Australian Court Strikes Down Same Sex Marriage. (The Australian)

Yahoo Email Returning After Days Of Outage. (BBC)

Federal Government Closes Dozens Of Bus Companies Over Safety. (AP)

As China's Smog Increases, Pilots To Master Blind Landings. (South China Morning Post)

