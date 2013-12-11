Top Stories: Congressional Budget Deal; Farewell To Mandela

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Mandela Lies In State, South Africa Says Goodbye.

-- 'Something For Everyone To Dislike' In Budget Deal.

-- Pope Francis Is Person Of The Year, 'Time' Says.

And here are our early headlines:

Deaf Interpreter At Mandela Service Was A "Fake". (Mail and Guardian)

NTSB Opens Hearing On July Plane Crash In San Francisco. (Businessweek)

Pro-Government Protesters In Thailand Set To Take Bangkok Streets. (Reuters)

Ukrainian Police Back Off From Protests In Kiev Square. (New York Times)

Biden Announces Millions Of Federal Dollars For Mental Health Treatment. (Washington Post)

Clark Wins Special Mass. Congressional Election For Markey Seat. (Politico)

Millions Of Children Lack Birth Certificates Worldwide. (UNICEF)

