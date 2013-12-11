Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Congressional Budget Deal; Farewell To Mandela

By Korva Coleman
Published December 11, 2013 at 8:23 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Mandela Lies In State, South Africa Says Goodbye.

-- 'Something For Everyone To Dislike' In Budget Deal.

-- Pope Francis Is Person Of The Year, 'Time' Says.

And here are our early headlines:

Deaf Interpreter At Mandela Service Was A "Fake". (Mail and Guardian)

NTSB Opens Hearing On July Plane Crash In San Francisco. (Businessweek)

Pro-Government Protesters In Thailand Set To Take Bangkok Streets. (Reuters)

Ukrainian Police Back Off From Protests In Kiev Square. (New York Times)

Biden Announces Millions Of Federal Dollars For Mental Health Treatment. (Washington Post)

Clark Wins Special Mass. Congressional Election For Markey Seat. (Politico)

Millions Of Children Lack Birth Certificates Worldwide. (UNICEF)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman