Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Eastern Wintry Mess; Ukraine Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published December 9, 2013 at 9:12 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winter Storm Plows Through Mid-Atlantic To Hit New England.

-- Ukraine: Riot Police Deploy Near Protesters As Deadline Looms.

And here are more early headlines:

South Africa Begins Week Of Mourning For Mandela. (NBC)

Hagel Arrives In Pakistan For Highly Anticipated Talks. (New York Times)

Senate Expected To Take Up Bill Banning Plastic Guns. (Gannett)

Former San Diego Mayor To Be Sentenced Today On Assault Charges. (Los Angeles Times)

Thailand's Embattled Prime Minister Dissolves Government, Calls New Elections. (CNN)

U.S. Asks French Auction House To Delay Sale Of Hopi Artifacts. (AP)

Several More Dead Whales Discovered In Florida Keys. (Sun Sentinel)

Survey Finds U.S. Gas Prices Rose In Last Two Weeks. (Bloomberg)

Kennedy Center Honors Awarded To Hancock, MacLaine, Santana, Others. (USA Today)

Huge Texas Gingerbread House With Edible Panels Sets Record. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman