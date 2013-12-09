Top Stories: Eastern Wintry Mess; Ukraine Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winter Storm Plows Through Mid-Atlantic To Hit New England.

-- Ukraine: Riot Police Deploy Near Protesters As Deadline Looms.

And here are more early headlines:

South Africa Begins Week Of Mourning For Mandela. (NBC)

Hagel Arrives In Pakistan For Highly Anticipated Talks. (New York Times)

Senate Expected To Take Up Bill Banning Plastic Guns. (Gannett)

Former San Diego Mayor To Be Sentenced Today On Assault Charges. (Los Angeles Times)

Thailand's Embattled Prime Minister Dissolves Government, Calls New Elections. (CNN)

U.S. Asks French Auction House To Delay Sale Of Hopi Artifacts. (AP)

Several More Dead Whales Discovered In Florida Keys. (Sun Sentinel)

Survey Finds U.S. Gas Prices Rose In Last Two Weeks. (Bloomberg)

Kennedy Center Honors Awarded To Hancock, MacLaine, Santana, Others. (USA Today)

Huge Texas Gingerbread House With Edible Panels Sets Record. (Reuters)

