WATCH: U.S. Air Force Band Stages A 'Holiday Flash Mob'

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 8, 2013 at 1:15 PM EST
Col. Larry H. Lang conducts the Band's first-ever flash mob at the National Air and Space Museum on Dec. 3.
Col. Larry H. Lang conducts the Band's first-ever flash mob at the National Air and Space Museum on Dec. 3.

We admit it: We're suckers for a good musical flash mob.

So — even if we are a bit late to this one — we wanted to share video of a flash mob that's making the rounds on the Internet. It features the United States Air Force Band surprising visitors of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington with a joyous performance of holiday classics.

There's not much more to say, other than, enjoy:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
