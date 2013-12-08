WATCH: U.S. Air Force Band Stages A 'Holiday Flash Mob'

We admit it: We're suckers for a good musical flash mob.

So — even if we are a bit late to this one — we wanted to share video of a flash mob that's making the rounds on the Internet. It features the United States Air Force Band surprising visitors of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington with a joyous performance of holiday classics.

There's not much more to say, other than, enjoy:

