NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Yemen Attack; Blame In Ariz. Firefighter Deaths

By Korva Coleman
Published December 5, 2013 at 8:21 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militants Launch Deadly Attack On Yemen's Defense Ministry.

-- $559K Fine Set For Safety Failures In Deadly Arizona Wildfire.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Brings Ice, Heavy Snow To Plains. (Weather.com)

Storm's Gale Force Winds Hitting Northern Europe. (AccuWeather)

Biden Urges China To Reconsider New Air Defense Zone. (ABC)

Civilians Flee As Violence Continues In Central African Republic. (Businessweek)

Thailand Protests Suspended As King's Birthday Celebrated. (The Associated Press)

Ukrainian Official Urges Talks With Protesters, Possible Early Elections. (The New York Times)

NBA Game Called Off In Mexico City After Smoke Fills Arena. (NBA.com)

Air Force Criticized For Adding Fighter Jets To Online Santa Tracker. (Boston Globe)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
