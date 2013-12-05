Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Militants Launch Deadly Attack On Yemen's Defense Ministry

By Bill Chappell
Published December 5, 2013 at 6:59 AM EST
Smoke rises from the site of a suicide car bombing at the Defense Ministry in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, Thursday.
Smoke rises from the site of a suicide car bombing at the Defense Ministry in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, Thursday.

Attackers used guns and bombs to assault Yemen's Defense Ministry compound Thursday, in a bold daytime attack that was reportedly carried out by gunmen dressed in Yemeni military uniforms. At least 20 people reportedly were killed during the attack in the capital city of Sanaa.

"The attack took place shortly after working hours started at the ministry, when a suicide bomber drove a car into the gate," a Defense Ministry source tells Reuters.

The Los Angeles Times reports, "Windows were shattered for blocks around in the district, which is also home to the country's central bank."

That's when the other attackers opened fire, beginning a gun battle that seems to have continued even as ambulances arrived on the scene. The violence also spilled into a hospital in the compound.

From the BBC:

"Officials said a second car followed whose occupants opened fire at the complex, and a battle ensued involving gunmen in military uniforms.

"The gunmen occupied a hospital at the complex, they added, but security forces later regained control of the building, which was badly damaged."

The death toll in the attack is being reported by various media outlets as between 20 and 29 people, and includes the attackers, civilians and people in the defense compound. Dozens of people reportedly were wounded.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but several analysts have noted that it resembles operations by al-Qaida.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell