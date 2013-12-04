Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Steelers Coach Fined $100,000 For Interfering With Play

By Scott Neuman
Published December 4, 2013 at 7:07 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during the Thanksgiving Day game with the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during the Thanksgiving Day game with the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 for interfering with a kickoff return in a Thanksgiving Day game with the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN writes:

"The league said Tomlin's actions — he was standing on the white stripe that borders the playing field and took a step onto the field during Jacoby Jones' kickoff return — should have resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty."

As we reported last week, Tomlin had said he wasn't paying attention to the field and was instead looking at the JumboTron when the interference occurred. You can see video of what happened here.

In a statement, Tomlin said: "As I stated yesterday, I take full responsibility for my actions, and I apologize for causing negative attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

"I accept the penalty that I received. I will no longer address this issue as I am preparing for an important game this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins," he said.

The fine imposed on Tomlin is the second-largest for an NFL coach, ESPN says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
