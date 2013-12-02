WATCH: A 'Geese Tsunami' In Canada

Perhaps George Takei introduced this viral video best. On Facebook he said it was one of those "What the Flock" moments.

The video shows hundreds of white geese hanging out in a field in Richmond, British Columbia near Vancouver. Eventually, as you might imagine, the geese take flight and it is terrifying:

The man taking the video, Maikel Parets, can be heard saying "Oh my God. Oh my God." And to finish up what's already a pretty perfect video, you can see a woman checking her hair for, um, droppings.

