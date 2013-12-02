Bringing The World Home To You

WATCH: A 'Geese Tsunami' In Canada

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 2, 2013 at 4:03 PM EST

Perhaps George Takei introduced this viral video best. On Facebook he said it was one of those "What the Flock" moments.

The video shows hundreds of white geese hanging out in a field in Richmond, British Columbia near Vancouver. Eventually, as you might imagine, the geese take flight and it is terrifying:

The man taking the video, Maikel Parets, can be heard saying "Oh my God. Oh my God." And to finish up what's already a pretty perfect video, you can see a woman checking her hair for, um, droppings.

Eyder Peralta
