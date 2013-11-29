Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Man, Dog Reunited 9 Days After Tornado Flattened Ill. Town

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published November 29, 2013 at 10:05 AM EST
A happy twist of events: Jacob Montgomery and Dexter are reunited.
A happy twist of events: Jacob Montgomery and Dexter are reunited.

Jacob Montgomery's apartment was destroyed when a tornado ripped through the town of Washington, Ill., on Nov. 17.

Montgomery, an MP in the Illinois National Guard, survived, but he was separated from his 6-month-old pit bull named Dexter.

Despite searching through the wreckage several times, he couldn't find the puppy. So Montgomery posted pictures of Dexter on social media in hopes of finding him.

On Tuesday — nine days later — something amazing happened.

Montgomery got a Facebook message from a neighbor saying Dexter had been found under the rubble. The dog was malnourished and had a few cuts and scrapes. Otherwise, he was OK.

"I am lucky. All I had in my apartment is gone, but my dog was all I really had to worry about," Montgomery said, according to the Illinois National Guard.

Montgomery is staying with a friend near Peoria, Ill., until he and Dexter can find a new home.

Montgomery and Dexter's story reminded us of this other reunion following the devastation earlier this year in Moore, Okla. As the Two-Way wrote at the time, Barbara Garcia's reunion with her pooch "added a rare bright spot to an otherwise sad story of widespread devastation and loss of life."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur