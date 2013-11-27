Top Stories: Miserable Weather Travel Day; Thai Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Words For Getaway Day: Soggy, Sloppy And Snowy.

-- Thai Protesters Continue Effort To Topple Government.

-- Judge Orders Sriracha Factory To Cool It.

-- Good News, Bad News: Jobless Claims Dip But Key Orders Drop.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Microsoft Boosting Security To Block NSA. (Washington Post)

Fifth Anniversary Of Deadly Mumbai Massacre. (Telegraph)

Coup Leader In Mali Arrested After Rebuffing Questions. (Reuters)

Italian Senate Poised To Oust Former Premier Berlusconi. (Wall Street Journal)

Several Haitian Migrants Die As Boat Capsizes Off Bahamas. (Miami Herald)

Popcorn Or Caramel? White House Pardons Two Turkeys. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.