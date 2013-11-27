Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Miserable Weather Travel Day; Thai Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published November 27, 2013 at 9:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Words For Getaway Day: Soggy, Sloppy And Snowy.

-- Thai Protesters Continue Effort To Topple Government.

-- Judge Orders Sriracha Factory To Cool It.

-- Good News, Bad News: Jobless Claims Dip But Key Orders Drop.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Microsoft Boosting Security To Block NSA. (Washington Post)

Fifth Anniversary Of Deadly Mumbai Massacre. (Telegraph)

Coup Leader In Mali Arrested After Rebuffing Questions. (Reuters)

Italian Senate Poised To Oust Former Premier Berlusconi. (Wall Street Journal)

Several Haitian Migrants Die As Boat Capsizes Off Bahamas. (Miami Herald)

Popcorn Or Caramel? White House Pardons Two Turkeys. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman