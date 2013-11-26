Top Stories: Holiday Travel Weather; Va. Lawmaker Attacked By Son

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Big Travel Day Could Be Big Mess Due to Weather.

-- 'I Am Alive For A Reason', Says Lawmaker Stabbed By Son.

And here are more early headlines:

France Will Boost Troop Levels In C.A.R., Warning Of Genocide. (France24)

Report: Free Syrian Army Won't Go To Geneva Peace Talks. (Reuters)

Quit Now, Florida GOP Tells Lawmaker Convicted Of Drug Possession. (Miami Herald)

Arizona Officials To Quickly Review Thousands Of Child Abuse Reports. (AzCentral)

Towboat Sinks In Mississippi River With Petroleum Products Aboard. (WQAD-TV)

2013 Saw Fewest Hurricanes Since 1982. (NOAA)

San Jose State Investigates Alleged Abuse Of Black Student. (San Jose Mercury News)

Washington National Cathedral To Charge Tourists In 2014. (Washington Times)

10 Former Players Sue NHL Over Concussions. (Sports Illustrated)

