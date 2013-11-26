Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Holiday Travel Weather; Va. Lawmaker Attacked By Son

By Korva Coleman
Published November 26, 2013 at 8:18 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Big Travel Day Could Be Big Mess Due to Weather.

-- 'I Am Alive For A Reason', Says Lawmaker Stabbed By Son.

And here are more early headlines:

France Will Boost Troop Levels In C.A.R., Warning Of Genocide. (France24)

Report: Free Syrian Army Won't Go To Geneva Peace Talks. (Reuters)

Quit Now, Florida GOP Tells Lawmaker Convicted Of Drug Possession. (Miami Herald)

Arizona Officials To Quickly Review Thousands Of Child Abuse Reports. (AzCentral)

Towboat Sinks In Mississippi River With Petroleum Products Aboard. (WQAD-TV)

2013 Saw Fewest Hurricanes Since 1982. (NOAA)

San Jose State Investigates Alleged Abuse Of Black Student. (San Jose Mercury News)

Washington National Cathedral To Charge Tourists In 2014. (Washington Times)

10 Former Players Sue NHL Over Concussions. (Sports Illustrated)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman