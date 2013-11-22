Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

How Precious: You Can Explore Middle-Earth On Google Chrome

By Mark Memmott
Published November 22, 2013 at 8:40 AM EST
<a href="http://middle-earth.thehobbit.com/">Click here</a> to tour Middle-Earth.
<a href="http://middle-earth.thehobbit.com/">Click here</a> to tour Middle-Earth.

Just in time for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, part two of director Peter Jackson's movie trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien's book, Google Chrome and Warner Bros. have launched an interactive "journey through Middle-Earth."

Think of it as a Google Maps adventure courtesy of "Chrome Experiments," which as The Wall Street Journal writes are "aimed at showing what's possible with a browser." TheJournal adds that:

"The new online interactive map, complete with atmospheric moving clouds, provides a guided tour of Tolkien's Middle-earth, the setting forThe Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, as well as a look at the elves, wizards, trolls, people and other creatures that inhabit it."

We've played around with it some and suggest that if you're looking for a way to get your mind off the day's serious stories, it's worth checking out.

We do have to wonder, though, what funnyman Stephen Colbert — known for asking the "nerdiest question ever" about The Hobbit — will have to say about the virtual tour. Can it possibly satisfy him?

There's a promotional video that shows off some of what the experiment has to offer.

Jackson's movie is due in theaters on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

How Precious: You Can Explore Middle-Earth On Google Chrome

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott