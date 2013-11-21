Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Afghan Security; Plane Lands At Wrong Airport

By Korva Coleman
Published November 21, 2013 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Says U.S. Will Respect Afghan Sovereignty.

-- Taking Off Will Be Tricky After Jet Lands At Wrong Airport.

And here are more early headlines:

Committee Expected To Forward Yellen Nomination To Senate. (Reuters)

Pakistani Militant Leaders Reportedly Die In U.S. Drone Strike. (NBC)

Elderly American Tourist Reportedly Detained In North Korea. (Voice Of America)

Police Arrest Suspect Behind Paris Shootings. (The Telegraph)

Underwater Volcano Creates New Island Far South Of Japan. (BBC)

New Jersey Poised To Test Online Gambling. (The Wall Street Journal)

Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
