NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Midwest Tornadoes; Typhoon Relief Aid Lagging

By Korva Coleman
Published November 18, 2013 at 8:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll At 6 After Storms Explode Over Illinois.

-- 11 Days After Typhoon, Parts Of Philippines Yet To Be Helped.

And here are more early headlines:

Talks Resume This Week On Iran's Nuclear Program. (Businessweek)

Toronto Mayor Could Lose More Powers Today. (CBC)

Indonesia Recalls Ambassador To Australia Over Spying Report. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Chilean President Bachelet Heads To Runoff Vote. (BBC)

Workers Removing Radioactive Rods From Fukushima Plant. (CNN)

Shooting Incidents In Paris Leave One Journalist Wounded. (BBC)

Sen. Schumer Wants Extended Ban On Plastic Guns. (The Associated Press)

Neon Green Wheelchair Returned To Ill Cleveland Boy. (Plain Dealer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
