NPR Blogs

Holy Heartwarmer! No One Can Seem To Get Enough Of Batkid

By Mark Memmott
Published November 16, 2013 at 3:50 PM EST
The little cape crusader's fans were out on Friday in San Francisco.
The little cape crusader's fans were out on Friday in San Francisco.

One day after San Francisco was turned into Gotham City so that a little boy who battled leukemia could fight off some archcriminals, fans still can't seem to get enough of Miles Scott, a.k.a. Batkid.

Just explore #batkid on Twitter and you'll see what we mean.

The news networks also can't leave the story alone.

CNN: Batkid, age 5, saves 'Gotham City'

MSNBC: Batkid wins over Gotham — and Washington

Fox News: Batkid saves the day!

Meanwhile, our friends at KQED remain on the case of the Make-a-Wish day that has the nation talking.

We could go on. But the guy many want to hear from, of course, is Batkid himself. KGO-TV in San Franciso had an exclusive chat with the crime fighter and his parents.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
