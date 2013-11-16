Holy Heartwarmer! No One Can Seem To Get Enough Of Batkid

One day after San Francisco was turned into Gotham City so that a little boy who battled leukemia could fight off some archcriminals, fans still can't seem to get enough of Miles Scott, a.k.a. Batkid.

Just explore #batkid on Twitter and you'll see what we mean.

BatKid makes my heart melt ❤️ — Catherine Hyde (@CatHyde_xo) November 16, 2013

Not sure anything has made me smile so much. What an incredible story #gobatkid @MakeAWish http://t.co/OOzJjdIlnq — Ally (@ara0017143) November 16, 2013

All the #batkid stuff has me tearing up with joy at random moments all day today. — JenCordin (@JenCordin) November 16, 2013

The news networks also can't leave the story alone.

CNN: Batkid, age 5, saves 'Gotham City'

MSNBC: Batkid wins over Gotham — and Washington

Fox News: Batkid saves the day!

Meanwhile, our friends at KQED remain on the case of the Make-a-Wish day that has the nation talking.

We could go on. But the guy many want to hear from, of course, is Batkid himself. KGO-TV in San Franciso had an exclusive chat with the crime fighter and his parents.

