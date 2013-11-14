Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Slow Typhoon Recovery; Alleged JP Morgan Payments

By Korva Coleman
Published November 14, 2013 at 8:27 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- One Week After Typhoon, 'The Mood Here Is Very Desperate'.

-- JPMorgan's Payments To China's Elite Being Probed: Report.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: New Alleged Misconduct By Two Secret Service Agents. (Washington Post)

Fed Nominee Yellen Testifies Before Senate Panel Today. (USA Today)

Bomb Partially Explodes Outside Oregon D.A.'s Office, No Injuries. (Oregonian)

Fewer Homes Fall Into Foreclosure In October. (AP)

Toronto Mayor's Staff Alleges He Used Drugs, Met Prostitutes. (Toronto Star)

Execution Delayed For Ohio Killer Over Organ Donation Question. (Columbus Dispatch)

59-Carat "Pink Star" Diamond Fetches $83 Million At Auction. (Bloomberg)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman