Top Stories: Slow Typhoon Recovery; Alleged JP Morgan Payments

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- One Week After Typhoon, 'The Mood Here Is Very Desperate'.

-- JPMorgan's Payments To China's Elite Being Probed: Report.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: New Alleged Misconduct By Two Secret Service Agents. (Washington Post)

Fed Nominee Yellen Testifies Before Senate Panel Today. (USA Today)

Bomb Partially Explodes Outside Oregon D.A.'s Office, No Injuries. (Oregonian)

Fewer Homes Fall Into Foreclosure In October. (AP)

Toronto Mayor's Staff Alleges He Used Drugs, Met Prostitutes. (Toronto Star)

Execution Delayed For Ohio Killer Over Organ Donation Question. (Columbus Dispatch)

59-Carat "Pink Star" Diamond Fetches $83 Million At Auction. (Bloomberg)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.