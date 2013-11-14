Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Images Of Tacloban: Before And After Typhoon Haiyan

By Meredith Rizzo
Published November 14, 2013 at 4:42 PM EST

Typhoon Haiyan caused widespread destruction in parts of the Philippines when it tore through on Friday. One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Tacloban and its more than 220,000 residents. "Virtually all of the structures, if they were not made out of concrete or steel, are gone," a top U.S. military commander said.

These satellite images from Google and DigitalGlobe show how Tacloban and the Anibong district looked in February 2012 and then two days after Haiyan made landfall.

This 2012 image of part of Tacloban shows the location of the Anibong district (spit of land in upper left) in relation to downtown.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Satellite image of the Anibong district (upper left) and downtown Tacloban from 2012
/ Google
/

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Meredith Rizzo
See stories by Meredith Rizzo