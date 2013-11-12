Top Stories: Philippines Typhoon Recovery And How To Help

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'It Looks Like A 50-Mile Wide Tornado' Hit The Philippines.

-- Typhoon Haiyan: How To Help.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Government Misses Target For Health Enrollments. (The Wall Street Journal)

No Peace Agreement Signed Between Congo, Rebels. (VOA)

Hawaii Senate Expected To Pass Same Sex Marriage Bill. (KGMB-TV)

Condemned Ohio Killer Seeks To Donate Organs.(WKRC-TV)

Trial Opens Over Smartphone Damages Samsung Owes Apple. (San Jose Mercury News)

"Appalled" Miami Dolphins Owner Pledges Reforms After Bullying Scandal. (Miami Herald)

Baseball's Rookies Of The Year Are Both From Florida. (Yahoo Sports)

Committee To Rule Which Is Tallest Building In U.S. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.