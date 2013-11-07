Top Stories: Tracking Twitter's IPO; CIA And Phone Data

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- How Will It Trend? Click Here To Watch Twitter's Stock.

-- CIA Pays AT&T For Data On International Calls, 'Times' Says.



Inspectors Verify Syria Dismantled 1 Of 2 Remaining Chemical Weapons Sites. (VOA)

Iran, 6 Countries Open Nuclear Talks In Geneva. (Reuters)

General Strike Hobbles Greece For 24 Hours. (BBC)

3 Navy Officials Accused Of Bribery, Corruption. (U-T San Diego)

Japanese Lawmaker Gives Fukushima Letter To Emperor, Triggers Outcry. (Guardian)

Blockbuster Closing Last Video Retail Stores. (USA Today)

Evangelist Billy Graham Celebrates 95th Birthday. (Charlotte News and Observer)

What Was That? Apparent Meteor Shower In Southern California. (NBC)

