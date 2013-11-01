Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kerry On Spying; Would Obama Have Dropped Biden?

By Korva Coleman
Published November 1, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Aides Considered A Clinton-For-Biden Switch, Book Says.

-- U.S. Spying Efforts Sometimes 'Reached Too Far' Kerry Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: 248 People Enrolled In First 2 Days Of Obamacare Exchanges. (Washington Post)

Senate Blocks Obama Judicial, Housing Nominees. (AP)

Plan To Create International Antarctic Marine Park Fails. (ABC Sydney)

Kenya Bombs Somali Militant Camp In Retaliation For Mall Attack. (Al Jazeera)

United Flight Diverted To Phoenix After Unspecified Threat. (Arizona Republic)

Carry Over Some Money In Your Health Flexible Spending Account. (CNN)

Windy Talkers At The U.N.? Turn Off The Mic, Says One Diplomat. (Reuters)

1 Wallaby Caught In London Cemetery; Another Still On The Loose. (Telegraph)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
