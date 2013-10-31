Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Boston Takes World Series; Syrian Chemical Weapons

By Korva Coleman
Published October 31, 2013 at 7:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Syria's Chemical Weapons Facilities Destroyed, Watchdog Says.

-- Big Papi, Worst-To-First; 1918: Your World Series Must-Knows.

And here are more early headlines:

New Cuts To Food Stamps Take Effect Friday. (Reuters)

"Sophisticated" Drug Tunnel Discovered Between U.S. And Mexico. (CNN)

New Jersey Senator-Elect Cory Booker To Be Sworn In Today. (Star-Ledger)

FDA Warns Some Imported Spices Are Tainted. (Bloomberg)

UC President Napolitano To Offer 5 Million To Illegal Immigrant Students. (AP)

Twitter Sued Over Alleged Private Stock Sale. (Forbes)

New Istanbul Rail Tunnel So Popular It's Disrupted By Crowds. (Guardian)

Trick-Or-Treaters Headed For White House Halloween Party. (AP)

