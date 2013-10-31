Top Stories: Boston Takes World Series; Syrian Chemical Weapons
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Syria's Chemical Weapons Facilities Destroyed, Watchdog Says.
-- Big Papi, Worst-To-First; 1918: Your World Series Must-Knows.
And here are more early headlines:
New Cuts To Food Stamps Take Effect Friday. (Reuters)
"Sophisticated" Drug Tunnel Discovered Between U.S. And Mexico. (CNN)
New Jersey Senator-Elect Cory Booker To Be Sworn In Today. (Star-Ledger)
FDA Warns Some Imported Spices Are Tainted. (Bloomberg)
UC President Napolitano To Offer 5 Million To Illegal Immigrant Students. (AP)
Twitter Sued Over Alleged Private Stock Sale. (Forbes)
New Istanbul Rail Tunnel So Popular It's Disrupted By Crowds. (Guardian)
Trick-Or-Treaters Headed For White House Halloween Party. (AP)
