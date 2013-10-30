Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: Boy Upstages Pope's Speech

By Scott Neuman
Published October 30, 2013 at 3:43 PM EDT

Protocol is a concept that's often lost on young children, and this boy — one of a group of children invited to sit near the pontiff during a speech — didn't see any reason why he shouldn't hang out for a bit with the guy in white.

Dressed in jeans, sneakers and a polo shirt, the unidentified youngster crawled up onstage and stood next to Pope Francis during a service at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican over the weekend.

The Telegraph says the boy "refused to leave the Pope's side, clinging to his legs while two Cardinals tried to encourage him to sit back down with sweets."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
