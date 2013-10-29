Top Stories: Boston Leads World Series; NSA Eavesdropping

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Red Sox Lead Series 3-2 But .733 Is The Stunning Number.

-- Report: Obama White House OK'd Spying On Other Leaders.

And here are more early headlines:

Medicare Chief To Testify About Government Health Website. (Washington Post)

Powerful Storm Batters Northern Europe. (USA Today)

Outsourcing Company To Get Huge Immigration Fine. (Bloomberg)

U.S. Missile Strike In Somalia Kills Senior Militant. (New York Times)

China Seeks Suspects In Tiananmen Vehicle Crash. (BBC)

Lawmakers Reach Deal To Delay Flood Insurance Rate Hikes. (Reuters)

Hawaii Senate Committee Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill. (Star-Advertiser)



Former Missouri Rep. Ike Skelton Dies. (Kansas City Star)

Free Apps To Help Keep Kids Safe While Trick-Or-Treating. (CBS)

