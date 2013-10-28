Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Parts Of Rockies And West To Be Treated To Snow For Halloween

By Mark Memmott
Published October 28, 2013 at 7:55 AM EDT
The National Weather Service's forecast for Monday has snow falling again in some parts of the Rockies and the West.
The forecast doesn't make it sound as severe as the storm that dumped a couple feet of snow on the northern Rockies and some Plains states earlier this month, but the National Weather Service is warning that people in those regions should be ready for a strong winter storm system in coming days.

Or, as The Weather Channel says, there's going to be a "Halloween week snowstorm." Already, it reports, "snow is spreading or will spread into the interior Northwest, northern Rockies, adjacent High Plains and parts of the Great Basin and Sierra Nevada."

The channel adds that:

"The heaviest accumulations over the next 48 hours should occur in parts of western and central Montana and the mountains of northern Wyoming. Some moderate accumulations are also expected in western South Dakota."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
