Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Possible Listeria Contamination Leads To Recalls In 25 States

By Bill Chappell
Published October 27, 2013 at 9:29 AM EDT

Fears of possible listeria contamination are forcing grocery stores in 25 states to pull refrigerated foods from shelves. Taylor Farms of Jessup, Md., is recalling products that include salad kits with packets of dressing due to concerns of a possible contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

NPR's Jim Hawk filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"Taylor Farms is recalling items including broccoli salad and coleslaw sold across 25 Eastern and Southern states because they contain ingredients that may be contaminated with listeria.

"The company says the packaged food includes ingredients recalled earlier this week by a firm in Beaverton, Ore. The food was sold at deli counters in supermarket chains including Price Chopper, Shaw's, Shoprite, Acme Markets, Stop & Shop and others.

"Separately, grocers Winn-Dixie and Giant Food say they have removed the items from their stores and are offering customers refunds.

"Listeria can lead to miscarriages in pregnant women and serious illness for those with weakened immune systems. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses."

The Oregon company Jim mentions is Reser's Fine Foods — you can find a list of the products in its recall at the FDA's site.

"Reser's has recalled 109,000 cases of refrigerated, ready-to-eat items that were distributed across the U.S. and Canada because they may contain the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium," the AP reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell