Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Health Care Hearings; World Series Blowout

By Korva Coleman
Published October 24, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Health Care Hearings, GOP Will Take White House To Task.

-- All You Need To Know About Game 1 Of The World Series.

And here are more early headlines:

Administration To Delay ACA Penalty By Six Weeks. (Washington Post)

Obama To Urge Congress To Pass Immigration Reform. (CNN)

Germany Summons U.S. Ambassador Over Spying Allegation. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Raymond Finally Pulls Away From Mexican Coast. ()

Military Training May Have Caused Australian Bushfire. (ABC Sydney)

BART Rail To Add New Worker Safety Rule After Deadly Accident. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Vatican Forms Cricket Team, Plans To Take On Church Of England. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman