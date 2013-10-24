Top Stories: Health Care Hearings; World Series Blowout

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Health Care Hearings, GOP Will Take White House To Task.

-- All You Need To Know About Game 1 Of The World Series.

And here are more early headlines:

Administration To Delay ACA Penalty By Six Weeks. (Washington Post)

Obama To Urge Congress To Pass Immigration Reform. (CNN)

Germany Summons U.S. Ambassador Over Spying Allegation. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Raymond Finally Pulls Away From Mexican Coast. ()

Military Training May Have Caused Australian Bushfire. (ABC Sydney)

BART Rail To Add New Worker Safety Rule After Deadly Accident. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Vatican Forms Cricket Team, Plans To Take On Church Of England. (Wall Street Journal)

