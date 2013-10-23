Top Stories: White House Aide Fired Over Tweets; Facebook Tightens Rules

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Fired White House Aide Admits He Was Twitter Troll.

-- Facebook Removes Beheading Video, Says It Will Tighten Rules.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Names Specialist To Lead Health Care Website Overhaul. (The Hill)

Federal Bankruptcy Trial Opens For Detroit. (Detroit Free Press)

Suspected Boston Bomber Implicated In Earlier Triple Homicide Case. (Boston Herald)

Pope Francis Suspends German Bishop Over Excessive Spending. (Deutsche Welle)

Tropical Storm Raymond Limps Away From Mexico. ()

CDC Warns Pet Owners About Suspect Jerky Treats. (CNN)

Closing Arguments Today Over New Texas Abortion Law. (Houston Chronicle)

Teenager Unearths Large Gem At Arkansas State Diamond Park. (The Associated Press)

