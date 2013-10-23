Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

6 1/2-Year Sentence For 'I Killed A Man' YouTube Confessor

By Mark Memmott
Published October 23, 2013 at 11:35 AM EDT

Matthew Cordle, whose "I killed a man" confession on YouTube went viral in September, has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for driving drunk and causing an accident that killed a 61-year-old man in Ohio on June 22.

Cordle, 22, faced a maximum sentence of about eight years.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge David Fais:

"Sentenced Cordle to six years on [an] aggravated vehicular homicide charge and six months for drunken driving, to be served consecutively. He also had his driver's license suspended for life."

The Dispatch adds that:

"Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien had argued for the maximum sentence of eight years, saying in a memo that while Cordle spoke for nearly four minutes in his viral video, he neglected two simple words: 'I'm sorry.' ...

"Cordle's lawyers countered that he deserved less time, that a hefty prison sentence would not further rehabilitate an already-contrite man and discourage others from taking responsibility for their crimes. ...

"Cordle spoke at the end of the hearing.

" 'There is no fair sentence when it comes to losing a life,' he said. 'It should have been me that night ... instead of an innocent man.' "

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
