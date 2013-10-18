Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Calif. Transit Strike; Saudis Criticize U.N.

By Korva Coleman
Published October 18, 2013 at 8:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- San Francisco BART Transit Workers On Strike.

-- Saudis Reject Security Council Seat, Citing 'Double Standards'.

And here are more early headlines:

Tea Party Activists Plan To Challenge Some Republican Incumbents. (Bloomberg)

Senate, House Conferees Open Budget Talks. (MarketWatch)

Strike At Port Of Baltimore Slows Imports. (Baltimore Sun)

Australian Fires Leave One Dead, Dozens Of Homes In Ruins. (ABC)

Equipment Shortage Hampers Search For Bodies In Laos Jet Crash. (Guardian)

Boston Red Sox One Win Away From World Series Berth. (USA Today)

U.S. Nun Who Gave Up Wealth To Tend Prisoners In Mexico Dies. (Los Angeles Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
