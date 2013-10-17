Top Stories: Government Shutdown Ends; Syria's Chemical Cache

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Federal Workers Head Back To Work As Government Reopens.

-- Kerry Hopes Syria's Chemical Weapons Are Shipped Out Of The Region.

-- House Stenographer Snaps, Seizes Microphone In Bizarre Rant.

And here are more early headlines:

New Budget Agreement Also Freezes Congressional Pay. (MarketWatch)

Syrian Official Says Next Peace Conference With Rebels Set For November. (Reuters)

Senate Confirms Caroline Kennedy As U.S. Ambassador To Japan. (CBS)

Colorado Cantelope Farmers Enter Plea Agreement In Deadly Listeria Case. (Denver Post)

February Trial Set For Michigan's Gay Marriage Ban. (Detroit Free Press)

30 Million People Enslaved In Many Countries. (Reuters)

Police Say Airport Worker Planted Dry Ice "Bombs" For Fun. (Los Angeles Times)

The Great ShakeOut: It's Worldwide Earthquake Drill Day. ()

