Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Looming Debt Ceiling; New Supreme Court Cases

By Korva Coleman
Published October 16, 2013 at 7:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hours Ahead Of Debt Ceiling, Congress Scrambles For A Deal.

-- Justices To Hear Cases On Self-Incrimination, Freezing Assets.

And here are more early headlines:

Iran Uses PowerPoint To Outline Latest Nuclear Plan. (New York Times)

L.A. Airport Worker Arrested In Connection With Dry Ice 'Bombs'. (Los Angeles Times)

New Jersey Holds Special Election For U.S. Senate. (AP)

Federal Judge To Rule Today On Michigan Gay Marriage Ban. (Detroit Free Press)

Typhoon Brushes Japanese Coast, Triggering Deadly Mudslides. (Reuters)

Death Toll Rising After Powerful Philippines Quake. (CNN)

Nirvana, Ronstadt, Hall & Oates Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. (Rolling Stone)

Injured Kangaroo Seeks Help In Australian Airport Pharmacy. (Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman