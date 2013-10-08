Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Physics; Possible Debt Ceiling Vote

By Scott Neuman
Published October 8, 2013 at 8:51 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Higgs Boson Researchers Awarded The Nobel Prize In Physics

-- Senate Democrats Could Set Up Test Vote On Debt Ceiling

And here are more early headlines:

Boston School Bus Drivers Go On Strike(The Associated Press)

China Tells U.S. To Avoid Debt Crisis For Sake Of Global Economy (BBC)

In Obama's Absence, Other Leaders Take Center Stage At APEC Meeting (Al-Jazeera America)

North Korea Puts Army On Alert, Warns U.S. Of 'Horrible Disaster' (Reuters)

Did Obama Swap 'Black' Detention Sites For Ships? (The Associated Press)

EU Proposes Migrant Search And Rescue (BBC)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
