NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. Capitol Shooting; Shutdown Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published October 4, 2013 at 7:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Woman Killed After D.C. Chase May Have Had Depression.

-- 4 Things To Know On Day 4 Of The Shutdown.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Karen Forecast To Strike U.S. Coast This Weekend. ()

Powerful Storms, Tornadoes Threaten Midwest. (AccuWeather)

More Than 100 Migrants Die Off Italy In Shipwreck. (CNN)

Report: Russia Forcing Migrants Out Of Sochi Ahead Of Olympics. (Human Rights Watch)

Following Leak, Fukushima Owners Ordered To Improve Cleanup Work. (Kyodo)

Ireland Decides Whether To Abolish Senate. (Belfast Telegraph)

Former California City Manager Pleads Guilty To Corruption. (Los Angeles Times)

Hungarian Students Protest Dress Code By Doffing Clothes. (AP)

