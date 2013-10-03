Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: No Progress On Shutdown; Migrants Die In Shipwreck

By Korva Coleman
Published October 3, 2013 at 7:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Day 3 Of Shutdown, It's Deja Vu All Over Again.

-- Dozens Dead, More Feared Lost, After Shipwreck Off Sicily.

And here are more early headlines:

For A Second Day, Heavy Traffic Slows Health Exchange Enrollments. (McClatchy)

NSA Test Tracked Some Americans' Cellphone Locations. (New York Times)

Accused Boston Bombing Suspect Wants Jail Conditions Changed. (AP)

New Leak Reported At Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant. (Reuters)

U.S. To Strengthen Defense Ties With Japan, Say Kerry, Hagel. (Bloomberg)

Arizona Sheriff To Get Federal Monitor To Stop Racial Profiling. (Politico)

Woman Brings Cake Into Courthouse For Safety But Man Grabs It. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman