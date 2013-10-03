Top Stories: No Progress On Shutdown; Migrants Die In Shipwreck

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Day 3 Of Shutdown, It's Deja Vu All Over Again.

-- Dozens Dead, More Feared Lost, After Shipwreck Off Sicily.

And here are more early headlines:

For A Second Day, Heavy Traffic Slows Health Exchange Enrollments. (McClatchy)

NSA Test Tracked Some Americans' Cellphone Locations. (New York Times)

Accused Boston Bombing Suspect Wants Jail Conditions Changed. (AP)

New Leak Reported At Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant. (Reuters)

U.S. To Strengthen Defense Ties With Japan, Say Kerry, Hagel. (Bloomberg)

Arizona Sheriff To Get Federal Monitor To Stop Racial Profiling. (Politico)

Woman Brings Cake Into Courthouse For Safety But Man Grabs It. (AP)

