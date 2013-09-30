Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Looming Shutdown; Justice Suing Over Voter IDs

By Korva Coleman
Published September 30, 2013 at 7:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Are You Ready For Some Shutdown? Here's Monday's Schedule.

-- Justice Department To Sue North Carolina Over Voter ID Law.

And here are more early headlines:

Netanyahu Visits U.S. To Urge Obama To Distrust Iran. (Reuters)

Typhoon Off China Sinks Boats, Many Missing. (Times of India)

Small Jet Crashes At Santa Monica Airport, No Survivors. (Los Angeles Times)

Powerful Storm Pounds Northwest U.S., Flooding Feared. (Weather Channel)

Next Stage Of BP Oil Spill Trial Opens. (AP)

Nigerian Militants Kill Dozens Of College Students In Dorms. (Guardian)

Famed Italian Cookbook Author Marcella Hazan Dies. (New York Times)

Marlins' Alvarez Throws Baseball's Third No-Hitter This Season. (Sports Illustrated)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman