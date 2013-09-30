Top Stories: Looming Shutdown; Justice Suing Over Voter IDs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Are You Ready For Some Shutdown? Here's Monday's Schedule.

-- Justice Department To Sue North Carolina Over Voter ID Law.

And here are more early headlines:

Netanyahu Visits U.S. To Urge Obama To Distrust Iran. (Reuters)

Typhoon Off China Sinks Boats, Many Missing. (Times of India)

Small Jet Crashes At Santa Monica Airport, No Survivors. (Los Angeles Times)

Powerful Storm Pounds Northwest U.S., Flooding Feared. (Weather Channel)

Next Stage Of BP Oil Spill Trial Opens. (AP)

Nigerian Militants Kill Dozens Of College Students In Dorms. (Guardian)

Famed Italian Cookbook Author Marcella Hazan Dies. (New York Times)

Marlins' Alvarez Throws Baseball's Third No-Hitter This Season. (Sports Illustrated)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.