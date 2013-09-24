Bringing The World Home To You

Burger King: Customers Can Have Their Fries And Eat Them, Too

By Doreen McCallister
Published September 24, 2013 at 2:39 AM EDT

The world's No. 2 hamburger chain is rolling out lower fat, lower calorie french fries Tuesday.

Burger King says it hopes its Satisfries will attract health-conscious customers who have cut back on fries.

A small order of the new crinkle-cut fries has 270 calories, compared with 340 calories for a small order of regular fries.

Executives at the company say that except for the shape, customers won't be able to tell that Satisfries are lower in calories.

Customers might, however, notice the price tag. An order of the new fries will cost $1.89, while an order of old-school fries costs $1.59.

The new fries will be produced by McCain Foods Ltd., which makes fries for McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Alex Macedo, the head of North American operations at Burger King, told The Associated Press that McCain can't sell the fries to other fast-food clients. He added that different suppliers would have a tough time imitating them.

But will Satisfries assuage guilt? That might be a big order for a small fry.

