Apple Sells 9 Million New iPhones In Opening Weekend

Sales of its new iPhone 5s and 5c models have surpassed other iPhone releases and exceeded initial supply, Apple says. The company says it has sold 9 million of the phones since their launch on Friday and that "many online orders" will ship in coming weeks.

"This is our best iPhone launch yet — more than nine million new iPhones sold — a new record for first weekend sales," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a Monday press release. He added that "while we've sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5s, stores continue to receive new iPhone shipments regularly."

As Apple notes, the phones went on sale Friday in the United States as well as in many parts of Europe and Asia, including China. That was a departure from previous releases, in which American consumers were able to buy their smartphones weeks or even months ahead of the international market.

The news led Apple to brighten its own predictions for sales in the current financial quarter, which ends this month.

As Reuters reports:

"Apple tweaked its financial forecast to reflect the higher sales, an unusual move for the company. It said revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter would be near the high end of its previous forecast of $34 billion to $37 billion."

Analysis of recent U.S. cellphone activation data reveals that sales of the more expensive iPhone 5s are outpacing those of the 5c, which was introduced as a more affordable option. That's according to CNET, which cites the research firm Localytics.

