NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Navy Yard Shootings; Mexican Storms Kill Dozens

By Korva Coleman
Published September 19, 2013 at 8:24 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Navy Yard Shootings: Thursday's Headlines.

-- Death Toll At 80 And Likely to Rise As Storms Slam Mexico.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP Set For Vote Defunding Affordable Care Law. (Wall Street Journal)

House Vote Scheduled Today On Food Stamp Cuts. (Politico)

Overwhelming Flood Debris Confronts Colorado. (Denver Post)

Bangladeshi Clashes Continue Over Death Sentence. (Al Jazeera)

French Lawmakers Move To Ban Beauty Pageants For Girls. (Guardian)

Japan's P.M. Wants Shutdown Of Remaining Fukushima Nuclear Reactors. (Reuters)

Somebody Won The $400 Million Powerball! (CNN)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
