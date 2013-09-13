Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Indian Rapists Sentenced; Guns To Syrian Rebels

By Korva Coleman
Published September 13, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death For 4 Men Convicted In Indian Gang Rape And Murder.

-- As Talks Continue, CIA Gets Some Weapons To Syrian Rebels.

And here are more early headlines:

Taliban Militants Attack U.S. Consulate In Afghanistan. (USA Today)

Thousands Evacuated From Boulder Area After Historic Flooding. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Devastating Fire Destroys Jersey Area Newly Rebuilt After Superstorm Sandy. (Star-Ledger)

Deadly Fire Breaks Out In Russian Psychiatric Facility. (Ria Novosti)

Dung Beetle Navigation, Other Quirky Science Honored At Ig Nobel Ceremony. (The Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman