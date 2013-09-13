Top Stories: Indian Rapists Sentenced; Guns To Syrian Rebels

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death For 4 Men Convicted In Indian Gang Rape And Murder.

-- As Talks Continue, CIA Gets Some Weapons To Syrian Rebels.

And here are more early headlines:

Taliban Militants Attack U.S. Consulate In Afghanistan. (USA Today)

Thousands Evacuated From Boulder Area After Historic Flooding. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Devastating Fire Destroys Jersey Area Newly Rebuilt After Superstorm Sandy. (Star-Ledger)

Deadly Fire Breaks Out In Russian Psychiatric Facility. (Ria Novosti)

Dung Beetle Navigation, Other Quirky Science Honored At Ig Nobel Ceremony. (The Guardian)

