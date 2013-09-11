Top Stories: Next Step On Syria; NYC Mayoral Primary

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry's Meeting With Russian Is Next Key Moment In Crisis.

-- Anthony Weiner's Run Ends With A Flourish Of His Finger.

And here are more early headlines:

Former New York Gov. Spitzer Loses NYC Comptroller Primary. (AP)

Memorials Planned for 12th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks. (Reuters)

Indian Court Delays Sentencing Of Rapists Until Friday. (Times of India)

2 Colorado Senators Recalled For Gun Rights Support. (Denver Post)

After 7 Rounds Of Talks, Koreas Agree To Reopen Joint Industrial Park. (CNN)

U.S. Men's Soccer Team Clinches World Cup Berth. (Bleacher Report)

Angry Moose Breaks Norwegian School Doors After Seeing Reflection. (Reuters)

