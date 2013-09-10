In Argentina, A Winter Heat Wave Brings Record Highs

It's still officially wintertime in Buenos Aires, but the city is in a record heat wave. Tuesday's high was 34.4 degrees Celsius (94 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest temperature recorded in September since 1940, La Nacion reports.

"The unusually high temperatures are expected until tomorrow and may reach the maximum of 40 degrees," the Buenos Aires Herald reports.

That's 40 degrees, again, in Celsius — so, around 104 degrees Fahrenheit. And it looks like the area could be in for a roller coaster ride: Forecasters say that on Thursday, things could cool down to a high of 15 degrees — or 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

As we looked into this story, we noticed that Argentina set another record today, in the financial sector.

The country's MERVAL index, based on 13 companies in core industries such as banking, metals and utilities, rose to a new high of 4,477.81 points Tuesday — equal to "an increase of 53 percent so far this year," the Herald says.

