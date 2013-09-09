Dennis Rodman Says He's Taking Former NBA Players To North Korea

Dennis Rodman is in the news again: After completing his second trip to North Korea, the so-called NBA bad boy put together a press conference and announced Monday that after talking to Kim Jong Un, he will put together a team of 12 former NBA players to take part in a basketball tournament in North Korea next year.

USA Today reports the squad could include Karl Malone and Scottie Pippen. The paper adds:

" 'I'm not a joke,' Rodman said at a press conference, while sitting in front of a bust of his own head and next to the owner of an Irish bookmaking site. 'Take me seriously.'

"Rodman's handlers boasted that he was the first foreigner to hold Kim Jong-un's new baby, who he says is named Ju-ae. Rodman has described Kim as 'a good dad [who] has a beautiful family.'

"The basketball Hall of Famer told reporters at the Monday morning news conference that he also plans to interview Kim, who was recently accused by a South Korean newspaper of sending his ex-girlfriend to her execution. It would be Kim's first televised interview, Rodman said."

If you remember, Rodman and Kim Jong Un go way back. In February, after his first visit to the country, Rodman said Kim, his father and grandfather have been "great leaders."

"I love him," he said of Kim, adding that he had a "friend for life."

Time posted this bit of video from the press conference. It shows Rodman making a very serious point:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.