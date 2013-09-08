Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Serena Williams Wins Fifth U.S. Open Title

By Steve Mullis
Published September 8, 2013 at 7:43 PM EDT
Serena Williams holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sunday in New York.
Serena Williams holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sunday in New York.

Top-seeded Serena Williams overcame the wind and more than a dozen unforced errors Sunday to defeat No. 2 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, in the U.S. Open women's singles championship match 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-1.

Serena Williams reacts after a point against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sunday in New York.
Darron Cummings / AP
/
Serena Williams reacts after a point against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sunday in New York.

The win is Williams' fifth career U.S. Open victory and 17th Grand Slam singles title, the sixth-most in history and one shy of Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert. The win also caps off one of the best years of Williams' career, in which she went 67-4 and won nine tournaments, including the French Open.

The New York Times was following the match on their tennis blog Straight Sets, and had this short summary:

"Williams served twice for the championship in the second set, but Azarenka broke her both times and ultimately won a tiebreak to force a decisive final set.

But Williams dominated that third set as Azarenka struggled with unforced errors, ultimately claiming the title on her second championship point when an Azarenka backhand return sailed long."

The men's singles final, between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal will take place Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

This is the first time since 1996 that both U.S. Open finals pitted No. 1 vs. No. 2.

