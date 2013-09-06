Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: August Jobs Report; Will Iran Act Over Syria?

By Korva Coleman
Published September 6, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are some of our early stories:

-- 'Pretty Solid Jobs Report' Likely; Will Fed Then Dial Back?

-- Report: 'Iran Plots Revenge' If U.S. Strikes Syria.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Drones Kill Suspected Militants In Pakistan. (BBC)

Australia's Ruling Labor Party Expected To Lose Tomorrow's Election. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Legal Argument Over New Hearing In Montana Rape Case. (CNN)

Former NFL Star Faces Arraignment Today In Slaying Case. (Sporting News)

Tropical Storm Gabrielle Falling Apart In Caribbean. (Weather Underground)

Discovered Undersea Volcano Is World's Biggest. (National Geographic)

British Retailer Apologizes For Making Job Candidates Do 'Robot Dance'. (The Guardian)

